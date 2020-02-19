SP Plus (SP) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SP Plus (SP) and a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.57, close to its 52-week high of $47.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SP Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.33 and a one-year low of $30.66. Currently, SP Plus has an average volume of 87.25K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SP in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SP in relation to earlier this year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.