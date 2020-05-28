SP Plus (SP) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SP Plus (SP) and a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SP Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.33 and a one-year low of $14.44. Currently, SP Plus has an average volume of 190.1K.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.