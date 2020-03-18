S&P Global (SPGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital gave S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $292.86, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $337.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $312.94 and a one-year low of $203.86. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.56M.

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices.