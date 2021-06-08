S&P Global (SPGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Morgan Stanley gave S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $381.23.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

S&P Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $438.00, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $397.13 and a one-year low of $303.50. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

S&P Global, Inc. provides transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices.