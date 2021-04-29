S&P Global (SPGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Morgan Stanley gave S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $392.70.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $427.86 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $437.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $389.43 and a one-year low of $281.07. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.49M.

S&P Global, Inc. provides transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

