S&P Global (SPGI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global (SPGI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $374.53.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 70.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $436.17 average price target, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $397.13 and a one-year low of $303.50. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.41M.

S&P Global, Inc. provides transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

