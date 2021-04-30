Southwestern Energy (SWN) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.84.

Southwestern Energy’s market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.79.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.