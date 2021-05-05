Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.56, close to its 52-week high of $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.06.

Based on Southwestern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $80 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $110 million.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.