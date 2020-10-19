Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN) on October 16 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southwestern Energy with a $3.28 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Southwestern Energy has an average volume of 16.17M.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.