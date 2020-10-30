Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.7% and a 18.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southwestern Energy with a $3.14 average price target, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Southwestern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $410 million and GAAP net loss of $880 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $667 million and had a net profit of $138 million.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.