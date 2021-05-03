Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Antero Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.06, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southwestern Energy’s market cap is currently $2.89B and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.