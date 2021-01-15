Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Carlucci maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Carlucci ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -29.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carlucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Antero Resources, Range Resources, and EQT.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.80, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Southwestern Energy’s market cap is currently $2.58B and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.59.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.