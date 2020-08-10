Southwest Gas (SWX) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Sell rating on Southwest Gas (SWX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

Southwest Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.50.

The company has a one-year high of $92.94 and a one-year low of $45.68. Currently, Southwest Gas has an average volume of 325.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWX in relation to earlier this year.

uthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment enterprise to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America’s gas and electric providers. The company was founded in March 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.