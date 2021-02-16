Southwest Airlines (LUV) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and American Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Southwest Airlines with a $57.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.83 and a one-year low of $22.47. Currently, Southwest Airlines has an average volume of 7.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.