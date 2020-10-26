Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Southside Bancshares (SBSI) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southside Bancshares with a $29.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.89 and a one-year low of $23.51. Currently, Southside Bancshares has an average volume of 95.83K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBSI in relation to earlier this year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.