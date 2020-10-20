Southern Co (SO) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Southern Co (SO) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southern Co with a $59.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $71.10 and a one-year low of $41.96. Currently, Southern Co has an average volume of 3.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.