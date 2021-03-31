Southern Co (SO) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Southern Co (SO), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Southern Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.73.

Southern Co’s market cap is currently $65.02B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1945, Georgia-based The Southern Co. is an American gas and electric utility holding company. It engages in the generation, transmission and sale of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.