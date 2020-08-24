South32 (SOUHY) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Edward Sterck maintained a Hold rating on South32 (SOUHY) today and set a price target of £1.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sterck is ranked #6619 out of 6890 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for South32 with a $1.57 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.11 and a one-year low of $4.79. Currently, South32 has an average volume of 9,839.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, South Africa Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, and Cannington. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The South Africa Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment involves in the production of ore and alloy in South Africa. The Cerro Matoso segment includes laterite ferronickel mining and smelting complex in Colombia. The Cannington segment explores silver, lead, and zinc. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.