South Jersey Industries (SJI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on South Jersey Industries (SJI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.60, close to its 52-week low of $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

South Jersey Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.43 and a one-year low of $18.24. Currently, South Jersey Industries has an average volume of 1.08M.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services. The SJG Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. The ETG Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in northern and central New Jersey. The ELK Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland. The Wholesale Energy Operations segment includes the activities of South Jersey Resources Group and South Jersey Exploration. The Retail Electric Operations segment consists of electricity acquisition and transportation to commercial, industrial and residential customers. The Appliance Service Operations segment comprises of South Jersey Energy Service Plus, which serviced residential and small commercial HVAC systems, installed small commercial HVAC systems, provided plumbing services, and serviced appliances under warranty via a subcontractor arrangement as well as on a time and materials basis. The Midstream segment invests in infrastructure and other midstream projects, including a current project to build a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Corporate & Services segment refers to the costs incurred related to the agreement to Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Folsom, NJ.