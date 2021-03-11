Sotera Health (SHC) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on March 9, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Sotera Health (SHC), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sotera Health with a $33.00 average price target, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients and consumers. The business is spread across the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions. The company operates in three segments namely, Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

