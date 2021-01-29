Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Alliance Global Partners gave Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 60.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, which is a 105.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.39 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Sorrento Therapeutics has an average volume of 17.59M.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.