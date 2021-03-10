Sonos (SONO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Sonos (SONO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.32, close to its 52-week high of $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

Sonos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sonos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $646 million and net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $562 million and had a net profit of $70.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.