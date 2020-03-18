Sonos (SONO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Sonos (SONO) on March 16 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Sonos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

Based on Sonos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $70.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SONO in relation to earlier this year.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.