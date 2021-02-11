Sonos (SONO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Sonos (SONO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.50, close to its 52-week high of $32.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

Based on Sonos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $340 million and net profit of $18.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SONO in relation to earlier this year.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.