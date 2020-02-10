Sonos (SONO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Sonos (SONO) on February 5 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 80.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.88 and a one-year low of $9.62. Currently, Sonos has an average volume of 1.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SONO in relation to earlier this year.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.