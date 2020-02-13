Sonoco Products (SON) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson reiterated a Hold rating on Sonoco Products (SON) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sonoco Products with a $60.33 average price target.

Sonoco Products’ market cap is currently $5.69B and has a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SON in relation to earlier this year.

Sonoco Products Co. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions.