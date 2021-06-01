Sono-Tek (SOTK) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Sono-Tek (SOTK) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sono-Tek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Sono-Tek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.83 million and net profit of $320.5K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.67 million and had a net profit of $279.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SOTK in relation to earlier this year.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. It also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.