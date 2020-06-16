Soliton (SOLY) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Soliton (SOLY) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Soliton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Soliton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.21 million.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company. It develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The firm’s devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp & Christopher Capelli and is headquartered in Houston, TX.