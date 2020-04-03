Soliton (SOLY) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Soliton (SOLY) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.26, close to its 52-week low of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Soliton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, which is a 151.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.00 and a one-year low of $5.02. Currently, Soliton has an average volume of 184.4K.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company. It develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The firm’s devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp & Christopher Capelli and is headquartered in Houston, TX.