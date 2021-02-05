Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL) today and set a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solitario Exploration & Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.90.

The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Solitario Exploration & Royalty has an average volume of 1.4M.

Solitario Zinc Corp. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.