Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Solitario Exploration & Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solitario Exploration & Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solitario Zinc Corp. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.