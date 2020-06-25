Soligenix (SNGX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Soligenix (SNGX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 46.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Soligenix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.54 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Soligenix has an average volume of 1.04M.

Soligenix, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through the following segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment offers photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment includes active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate, OrbeShield, GI acute radiation syndrome therapeutic candidate, and SGX943, melioidosis therapeutic candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.