Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.56, close to its 52-week low of $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Solid Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.58 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Solid Biosciences has an average volume of 524.7K.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.