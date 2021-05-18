Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Maneka Mirchandaney maintained a Hold rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mirchandaney is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Mirchandaney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, C4 Therapeutics, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solid Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $1.93. Currently, Solid Biosciences has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLDB in relation to earlier this year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.