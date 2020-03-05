Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $263K.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It markets CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns. The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

