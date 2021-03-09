Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Soleno Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $214.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It markets CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns. The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.