SolarWinds (SWI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on SolarWinds (SWI), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.36, close to its 52-week low of $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

SolarWinds has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

SolarWinds’ market cap is currently $4.16B and has a P/E ratio of 226.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.