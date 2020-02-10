SolarWinds (SWI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Christopher Eberle maintained a Buy rating on SolarWinds (SWI) on February 5 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eberle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Eberle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenable Holdings, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

SolarWinds has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SolarWinds’ market cap is currently $5.79B and has a P/E ratio of 328.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.