Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Evercore ISI and Imperial Capital gave Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 36.4% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.80, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

