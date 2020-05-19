SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Canadian Solar, and Bloom Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.91, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $143.73 and a one-year low of $52.03. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies has an average volume of 1.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Doron Inbar, a Director at SEDG sold 11,667 shares for a total of $1,596,629.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

