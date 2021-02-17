SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $331.35, close to its 52-week high of $377.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 79.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $325.85, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

SolarEdge Technologies’ market cap is currently $16.97B and has a P/E ratio of 98.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.