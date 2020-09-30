SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Mike Cikos from Needham assigned a Hold rating to SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $231.50, close to its 52-week high of $231.83.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $177.20 average price target.

SolarEdge Technologies’ market cap is currently $11.6B and has a P/E ratio of 65.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

