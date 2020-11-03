SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $235.82 average price target, representing a -10.2% downside. In a report issued on October 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $247.00 price target.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $332 million and net profit of $36.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $325 million and had a net profit of $33.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

