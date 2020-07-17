SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $166.30, close to its 52-week high of $175.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is ranked #657 out of 6787 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $132.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $175.14 and a one-year low of $60.93. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.