Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 33.52K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.