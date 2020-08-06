Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Solar Senior Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Solar Senior Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.58 million and had a net profit of $7.39 million.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.