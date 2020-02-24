Solar Capital (SLRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital (SLRC), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85, close to its 52-week low of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Solar Senior Capital, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.83 and a one-year low of $19.50. Currently, Solar Capital has an average volume of 136.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLRC in relation to earlier this year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.