Solar Capital (SLRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital (SLRC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Capital with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Solar Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $75.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.12 million and had a net profit of $24.83 million.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.