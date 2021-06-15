SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.80, close to its 52-week low of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SoFi Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V is a blank check company.