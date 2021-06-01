SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

SoFi Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V is a blank check company.